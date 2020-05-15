Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,278,859 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Fidelity National Financial worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NYSE:FNF opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

