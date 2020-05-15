Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stake Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $158,261,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,644,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,498,000 after buying an additional 698,166 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 620,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 1,547,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,736. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

