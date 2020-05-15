FidexToken (FEX) Market Cap Hits $10,801.73

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One FidexToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, IDAX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, FidexToken has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. FidexToken has a total market capitalization of $10,801.73 and $7.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.02000282 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00086739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00169273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,128,335,553 tokens. The official website for FidexToken is fidex.market. The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange.

FidexToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidexToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidexToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

