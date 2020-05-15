Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

XEL opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

