Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

