Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

