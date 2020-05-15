Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $512.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

