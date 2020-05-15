Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

NYSE:MAS opened at $41.39 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

