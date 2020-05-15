Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $725,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

