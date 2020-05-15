Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 11,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,132,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,985. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

