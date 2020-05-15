Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 34,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

WELL opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

