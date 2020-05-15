Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 130,373 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 83,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.