Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,342 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,200.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,152,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,289,000 after buying an additional 1,987,133 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 76,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,933,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,234,000.

VCR opened at $174.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.34 and a 200-day moving average of $178.37. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

