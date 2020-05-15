Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,706 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Allergan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Allergan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGN. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

AGN opened at $193.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

