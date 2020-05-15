Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 44,281 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,281 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of Essent Group worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 64.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

