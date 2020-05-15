Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 893 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $864.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $560.35.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $803.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $658.64 and a 200-day moving average of $542.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of -902.62 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,759,954 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.