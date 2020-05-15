Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

RIO opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

