Financial Contrast: UDR (NYSE:UDR) vs. Uniti Group (NYSE:UNIT)

UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UDR and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 1 11 4 0 2.19 Uniti Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

UDR currently has a consensus target price of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.95%. Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Uniti Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than UDR.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. UDR pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uniti Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UDR has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Uniti Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 13.80% 4.98% 1.78% Uniti Group 0.84% -0.60% 0.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UDR and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.15 billion 8.93 $184.96 million $2.08 16.78 Uniti Group $1.06 billion 1.45 $10.58 million $2.08 3.83

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UDR beats Uniti Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

