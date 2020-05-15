Financial Survey: Actelion (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA)

Actelion (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Actelion and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelion N/A N/A N/A Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Actelion and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelion 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Aphria has a consensus target price of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 163.87%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Actelion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Actelion and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aphria $179.29 million 4.64 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -28.28

Actelion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Risk and Volatility

Actelion has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats Actelion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelion

Actelion Ltd. invests in companies that specialize in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller, and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

