FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 196,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

