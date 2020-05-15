First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys $60,871.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,871.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 10,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $922.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $96.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Busey by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.