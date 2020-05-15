First Derivatives’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

LON:FDP traded up GBX 85 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,795 ($36.77). 16,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a market cap of $764.02 million and a PE ratio of 55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,325.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,517.28.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

