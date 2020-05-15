First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III Buys 2,731 Shares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $32,307.73.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

