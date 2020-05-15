First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $11.00

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FHN. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Shares of First Horizon National stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.72. 475,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Horizon National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

