First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $10.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $2,380,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 534,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,647,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 266,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.