First Manhattan Co. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

ASND stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,142. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.14.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.