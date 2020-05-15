First Manhattan Co. Acquires 57,090 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Nomura increased their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

