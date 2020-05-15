First Manhattan Co. Buys 16,403 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 2.23% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $31.30. 3,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,390. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $369.48 million, a PE ratio of -203.45 and a beta of 1.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

