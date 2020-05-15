First Manhattan Co. Buys 48,142 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 179.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,142 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,911,000 after acquiring an additional 354,357 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,214. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

