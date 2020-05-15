First Manhattan Co. Cuts Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Baxter International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $87.03. 98,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Cfra raised their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

