First Manhattan Co. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 2,889,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,987. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.