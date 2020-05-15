First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,562 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 3.77% of Consolidated Water worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,089. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.98.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay purchased 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,112 shares of company stock worth $162,065. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

