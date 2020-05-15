First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $180.00. 50,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

