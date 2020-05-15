First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stock Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.99% of Veritex worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 311,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $106,670 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

