First Manhattan Co. Decreases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.08% of Loews worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

L traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

