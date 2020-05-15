First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 2.08% of Artesian Resources worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $119,981.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARTNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,108. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $305.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2496 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

