First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,279 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.26% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,716,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 61,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,173 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,674,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 649,421 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 153,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,464. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.