First Manhattan Co. Has $10 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,594 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Minerals Technologies worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MTX traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

