First Manhattan Co. Has $12.33 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 227.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,631. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

