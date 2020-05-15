First Manhattan Co. Has $13.58 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420,065 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Gates Industrial worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 81,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $731,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 490,900 shares of company stock worth $4,324,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 720,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,182. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

