First Manhattan Co. Has $14.87 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 399.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.23. 46,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,701. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

