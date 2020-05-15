First Manhattan Co. Has $17.43 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23,800.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,785,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 552,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,426 shares of company stock valued at $795,685. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 489,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.