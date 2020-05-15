First Manhattan Co. Has $6.64 Million Stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.17% of MSA Safety worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,574 over the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSA traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $114.34. 16,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

