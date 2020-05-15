First Manhattan Co. Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,430. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

