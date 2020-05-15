First Manhattan Co. Has $9.88 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.80, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,357,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,362,358. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.22. 194,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,209. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $300.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

