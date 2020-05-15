First Manhattan Co. Increases Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.41% of Howard Hughes worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $42.25. 12,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,967. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 524 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.14 per share, with a total value of $49,853.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,111.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 4,040 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.01 per share, with a total value of $202,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,923.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.