First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $261.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,975. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.