First Manhattan Co. Invests $8.17 Million in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,581,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

