First Manhattan Co. Lowers Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.51% of Middlesex Water worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $24,140,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $8,765,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 2,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $69.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

In related news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,178.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $26,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

