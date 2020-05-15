First Manhattan Co. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44,504 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.69. 1,499,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

